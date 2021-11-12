 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College bowl game eligibility: Tracking which teams have clinched a shot at a 2021 bowl game

Here’s every team that’s eligible to play in the 2021 college football postseason, and the methods used to select which teams will be a part of the 42 bowl games this season.

By Collin Sherwin
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jabari Taylor celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone in the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

As November winds down and we enter the last quadrant of the 2021 college football season, we’ll take a look at which teams are eligible to play in the postseason so far.

There are 42 bowl games with 84 bowl spots available for 130 FBS teams in 2021, not including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Teams with a 6-6 or better record are bowl-eligible, but teams that are 5-7 can be given consideration if there aren’t enough bowl-eligible teams after the season ends.

5-7 teams are chosen in order of their current Academic Progress Rate (APR Score). But all 6-6 teams must be given a postseason berth first before any team under .500 can be considered.

FBS teams are allowed to count one win against an FCS team. If that FCS opponent offers at least 90% of the FCS football scholarship limit (which is 63) during a rolling two-year period, that win is prioritized over a win against a team with an FCS win that doesn’t meet the 90% threshold. Teams from the Pioneer League, Ivy League, and Northeastern Conference of FCS by conference rule don’t meet the 90% requirement.

There are no FBS teams this year with a bowl or postseason ban for NCAA infractions this season.

Here is a list of teams eligible for a bowl game as of Friday, November 12th.

Bowl Game Tracker

Team Record Conference
Cincinnati 9-0 AAC
Georgia 9-0 SEC
Oklahoma 9-0 Big 12
TX-San Ant 9-0 C-USA
Oregon 8-1 Pac-12
Michigan St 8-1 Big Ten
LA Lafayette 8-1 Sun Belt
Wake Forest 8-1 ACC
Alabama 8-1 SEC
Oklahoma St 8-1 Big 12
Ohio State 8-1 BIg Ten
Michigan 8-1 Big Ten
San Diego St 8-1 MWC
Houston 8-1 AAC
Notre Dame 8-1 Independent
Coastal Car 8-1 Sun Belt
BYU 8-2 Independent
Nevada 7-2 MWC
Pittsburgh 7-2 ACC
App State 7-2 Sun Belt
Iowa 7-2 Big Ten
Baylor 7-2 Big 12
Texas A&M 7-2 SEC
SMU 7-2 AAC
Mississippi 7-2 SEC
Utah State 7-2 MWC
NC State 7-2 ACC
Liberty 7-3 Independent
Fresno St 7-3 MWC
N Illinois 7-3 MAC
UTEP 6-3 C-USA
Purdue 6-3 Big Ten
Air Force 6-3 MWC
Utah 6-3 Pac-12
Arkansas 6-3 SEC
Penn State 6-3 Big Ten
Virginia 6-3 ACC
Arizona St 6-3 Pac-12
Kentucky 6-3 SEC
Marshall 6-3 C-USA
C. Florida 6-3 AAC
Minnesota 6-3 Big Ten
Kansas St 6-3 Big 12
UAB 6-3 C-USA
Auburn 6-3 SEC
Wisconsin 6-3 Big Ten
Clemson 6-3 ACC
Iowa State 6-3 Big 12
W Michigan 6-4 MAC
Central Mich 6-4 MAC
E Michigan 6-4 MAC

