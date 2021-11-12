 clock menu more-arrow no yes

David Adeleye vs Dominik Musil: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for prospect bout

Heavyweights David Adeleye and Dominik Musil face off on Friday at York Hall in London. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card of prospects.

By David Fucillo

Mladen Manev (left) and David Adeleye in the international heavyweight contest at the SSE Arena, London. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Saturday brings some contender bouts, but we get to kick the weekend off on Friday afternoon with a prospect show in London. Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions is putting on ten-fight card at York Hall that features 14 fighters with fewer than ten fights under their belt.

The show gets started at 2 p.m. ET and will air on BT Sport. It opens with a cruiserweight bout between 9-0 Ellis Zorro and 7-31-1 Tomislav Rudan, and closes with 7-0 heavyweight David Adeleye taking on 6-3 Dominik Musil. Adeleye has won six of his fights by stoppage and is a -4000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

That 7-31-1 record is certainly striking. Although, it’s not even the worst on the card. Jake Henty is making his debut in a junior middleweight bout against Kevin McCauley, who sports a robust record of 15-216-12. I’m not really sure how you continue boxing at that point, but I suppose as long as the checks clear. Henty is a -4000 favorite to win that bout.

Full Card

  • Main event: David Adeleye vs. Dominik Musil, heavyweight
  • Brand Strand vs. Piotr Gudel, super bantamweight
  • Henry Turner vs. Benjamin Lamptey, junior welterweight
  • George Fox vs. TBA, heavyweight
  • Michal Soczynski vs. Ethan King, cruiserweight
  • Jake Henty vs. Kevin McCauley, junior middlweight
  • Levi Frankham vs. Craig Sumner, junior middlweight
  • Adan Mohamed vs. TBA, featherweight
  • Mohammad Billal Ali vs. Levi Dunn, lightweight
  • Ellis Zorro vs. Tomislav Rudan, cruiserweight

