David Adeleye vs Dominik Musil: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for prospect bout

Saturday brings some contender bouts, but we get to kick the weekend off on Friday afternoon with a prospect show in London. Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions is putting on ten-fight card at York Hall that features 14 fighters with fewer than ten fights under their belt.

The show gets started at 2 p.m. ET and will air on BT Sport. It opens with a cruiserweight bout between 9-0 Ellis Zorro and 7-31-1 Tomislav Rudan, and closes with 7-0 heavyweight David Adeleye taking on 6-3 Dominik Musil. Adeleye has won six of his fights by stoppage and is a -4000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

That 7-31-1 record is certainly striking. Although, it’s not even the worst on the card. Jake Henty is making his debut in a junior middleweight bout against Kevin McCauley, who sports a robust record of 15-216-12. I’m not really sure how you continue boxing at that point, but I suppose as long as the checks clear. Henty is a -4000 favorite to win that bout.

Full Card