Dean Sutherland vs. Michele Esposito: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for prospect bout

We get some rare championship boxing on Friday afternoon with a secondary WBC title up for grabs. Welterweights Dean Sutherland and Michele Esposito headline a five-fight card coming to us from Aberdeen, Scotland. The card gets going at 12:30 p.m. ET, which is 5:30 p.m. in Scotland. You can watch it via live stream at FightZone.uk.

Sutherland and Esposito are fighting for the vacant WBC International Silver title. Sutherland is 11-0 and coming off a July TKO win over Jose Antonio Delgado Velazquez to win the WBO Youth title. He had previously claimed the BUI Celtic title in May 2019 and is fighting in his hometown for the first time. Esposito is 18-4-1 and has run off seven straight wins since losing a bid for the Italian national title.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on the bout and has installed Sutherland as a heavy favorite. He is installed at -1800 while Esposito is a +900 underdog. Total rounds is listed at 8.5 with the over priced to -210. Sutherland by decision is a -190 favorite, followed by Sutherland KO/TKO/DQ (+150), Esposito KO/TKO/DQ (+1400), Esposito decision (+2200), and a draw (+2800).

Full Card