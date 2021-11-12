NFL picks, Week 10: Predicting which double digit underdog will spring the outright upset this week

The NFL opened Week 10 with a wild one in Miami as the Dolphins welcomed the Ravens to town and then proceeded to beat them outright as 8.5-point underdogs. It’s a solid-sized upset, but not the biggest of the season. Two weeks ago, the Jets beat the Bengals as 11-point underdogs and last week, the Jaguars beat the Bills as 14.5-point underdogs.

The dogs are live this year, and one has to wonder if we might see another double-digit underdog spring an upset this weekend. There are currently three double-digit dogs on the slate at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets and Jaguars both look to run it back this weekend. New York is hosting Buffalo and the line currently sits at 11 points while Jacksonville travels to Indianapolis as a 10-point underdog. Finally, Carolina travels to Arizona as a 10.5-point underdog.

I decided to check with the masses based on those three games. The lines are from earlier this week, but all three remain double digits. The Jaguars got the plurality, followed by the Cardinals and then the Jets.

Each of the last two weeks has seen a double-digit dog win outright — Jets +11 over Bengals in Week 8, Jags +14.5 over Bills in Week 9.



Which of these three double-digit dogs is most likely to spring an outright win this weekend? Odds from @DKSportsbook — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) November 10, 2021

One has to wonder what will happen with that Arizona line while we wait for more word on Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. Both sat last week due to injury and neither has practiced this week as of this article publishing on Friday morning. That line could still move if that changes.

My pick of that group would probably be the Panthers. They’ll be without Sam Darnold and recently added Cam Newton, but even with PJ Walker, they could still be just dangerous enough. Even if Murray and Hopkins play, this one isn’t a gimme for Arizona.