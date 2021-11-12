Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for November 12th

It’s still mostly paycheck games for most of the AP Top 25 on the first Friday night of the 2021-22 regular season, but we’ll get a good one in Pauley Pavilion late as well as the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats take on the No. 2 UCLA Bruins as college basketball’s night cap this evening.

The ‘Cats got 27 points from Justin Moore in their 91-51 win over Mount St. Mary’s to open the season. Point guard Collin Gillespie has returned for his 34th season of college basketball, while seniors Brandon Slater and Jermaine Samuels help make VU one of the most experienced teams in all of college basketball.

The Bruins are another upper-classmen heavy squad, and 19 points from Jules Bernard included 4-8 from three-point range in a 95-58 win over Cal State-Bakersfield. Most of the focus will be on Johnny Juzang all season as he’s one of the favorites for the Wooden Award, and he added 19 with four rebounds against the Roadrunners.

This is the time of year that can be the most dangerous to teams with NCAA ambitions, as an upset loss at home can come back to haunt teams on Selection Sunday. But except for Oregon, hosting a plucky SMU side, the rest of the board has the home team as double-digit favorites or better except for the Top 5 battle.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on November 12th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 November 12th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM Army #9 Duke ACCN 7:00 PM Robert Morris RMU #10 Kentucky UK 7:00 PM Niagara NIAG #17 Ohio State OSU BTN+ 7:00 PM Radford RAD #25 Virginia UVA ACCN Extra 8:00 PM Rice RICE #15 Houston HOU 8:00 PM Tarleton TAR #3 Kansas KU ESPN+ 8:00 PM South Dakota State SDST #14 Alabama ALA 8:00 PM UL Monroe ULM #22 Auburn AUB 8:30 PM Indiana State INST #7 Purdue PUR BTN 8:30 PM Incarnate Word UIW #8 Baylor BAY ESPN+ 9:00 PM Arkansas State ARST #11 Illinois ILL BTN+ 9:00 PM Brown BRWN #19 North Carolina UNC ACCN 11:00 PM SMU SMU #13 Oregon ORE PAC12 11:30 PM #4 Villanova VILL #2 UCLA UCLA

