F1 sprint starting grid: Lewis Hamilton claims pole position for Brazilian Grand Prix Saturday qualifying

3:03 p.m. update: Lewis Hamilton has claimed the pole position for Saturday’s 100-km sprint race to determine Sunday’s starting grid. Max Verstappen came in second to join Hamilton on the front row.

2:44 p.m. update: Lewis Hamilton was once again the fastest in the second qualifying stage. The five eliminated drivers were Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel, Yuki Tsunoda, Kimi Räikkönen, and Antonio Giovinazzi.

2:22 p.m. update: The first stage of qualifying is a wrap and Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time. Hamilton faces a five-place grid drop on Sunday, but however he finishes on Friday will be his starting position on Saturday for the sprint race. The five drivers eliminated were Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi, George Russell, Mick Schumacher, and Nikita Mazepin.

Formula One racing has arrived in São Paulo this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Autódromo José Carlos Pace, getting underway at noon ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Prior to the race, we get two days of qualifying to set the starting grid for Sunday. Traditionally, F1 uses a one-hour qualifying period on Saturday, broken up into three stages. The Brazilian Grand Prix is one of three races this year that feature a second qualifying period. The traditional one-hour, three-stage period will run on Friday to determine the starting grid for a 100-kilometer sprint race on Saturday. That Saturday race will determine Sunday’s starting grid.

On Friday, we get the one-hour qualifying period from 2 to 3 p.m. ET. It will air ESPNU. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to be the fastest qualifier at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -105, and is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+175), Valtteri Bottas (+550), and Sergio Pérez (+900).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. As qualifying gets underway, we’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting grid settles for Saturday’s sprint race.