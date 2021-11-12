Russell Wilson activated from IR to play Week 10 vs. Packers

The Seattle Seahawks have officially activated quarterback Russell Wilson from injured reserve for Week 10. He will start against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon during Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Rams and had surgery to repair the damage.

Wilson beat expectations for his return, cutting the time he was expected to be out in half. He now returns to a 3-5 team that lost two of the three games he was out and is way behind the Rams and Cardinals in the NFC West.

Wilson has a long hill to climb in bringing his team back into playoff contention, but with an extra game this year and no teams truly dominating at this point, his task isn’t that far-fetched.

He’ll face a Packers team that has been playing well, but are coming off a loss due in part to their quarterback Aaron Rodgers being placed on the COVID-19 list. Green Bay should get him back for this game and hopefully we’ll get to see two of the best quarterbacks in the game go at it on Sunday.