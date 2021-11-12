Warriors SF Otto Porter Jr. goes to locker room Friday with knee injury

The Golden State Warriors signed Otto Porter Jr. in the offseason to fill in as a rotation player who could space the floor, and the team might be without him for some time. Porter Jr. went to the locker room Friday after appearing to suffer a knee injury.

Otto Porter Jr. left the game after appearing to injure his right leg pic.twitter.com/ICLeHe6MLQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2021

That doesn’t look great on first glance. Porter Jr. is a part of this Golden State rotation, so his absence will have some fallout. He’s not widely used in fantasy lineups and isn’t going to swing lines like stars would but the injury would be bad for him and the team. Porter Jr. signed on with the Warriors to improve his value going forward. He was averaging 7.3 points per game entering Friday’s matchup with the Bulls but the key is his range. The small forward is hitting 48.5 percent of his threes this season.

If Porter Jr. is out for a long time, expect Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody to absorb those minutes. Jonathan Kuminga could also get some opportunities at the position. Jua Toscano-Anderson is another candidate to fill in for Porter Jr.