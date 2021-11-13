Full undercard for Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez featherweight title fight

Featherweight champ Kid Galahad makes his first defense of the IBF title on Saturday against Kiko Martinez, and will do so in his hometown of Sheffield, England. The entire event will air via live stream on DAZN. The main card starts at 2 p.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place in the 5 p.m. hour.

Galahad is 28-1 and claimed the IBF title three months ago when he forced James Dickens to retire in the 11th round. He had previously fought and lost a bout against Josh Warrington for the IBF title. Martinez is 42-10-2 and previously fought and lost to Gary Russell in a bid for the WBC featherweight title. Galahad is a -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Martinez is a +850 underdog.

The card features three other title fights. Terri Harper is putting her WBC and IBO junior lightweight titles on the line when she faces Alycia Baumgardner. The 11-0-1 Harper is a -380 favorite against the 10-1 Baumgardner. Chris Billiam-Smith will be putting his EBU European cruiserweight title on the line when he faces Dylan Bregeon. Billiam-Smith is a -2000 favorite while Bregeon is a +1000 underdog. Finally, James Flint and Dom Hunt will face off in a junior welterweight bout for the BBBofC Central Area Super title. Flint is a -170 favorite.

Full Card for Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez