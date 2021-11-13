Full undercard for Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado middleweight fight

Anaheim, California will play host to a secondary middleweight title bout Saturday evening. Jaime Munguia will put his WBO Inter-Contintental middleweight title on the line against Gabriel Rosado at the Honda Center. The full card will air via live stream on DAZN. The main card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET and ring walks for the main event are expected around 10:30 p.m.

Munguia is a -700 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Rosado is a +500 underdog. Munguia is 25 and sits at 37-0, looking to build his way up the middleweight ranks, where is currently sixth in Ring Magazine’s ranking. That bout is one of two title fights on the card. Lightweight William Zepeda will put his WBA Continental Americas title on the line against John Vincent Moralde. Zepeda is a -5000 favorite while Moralde is a +1400 underdog.

Three other fights on the card feature odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Welterweight Alexis Rocha is a -1400 favorite against Jeovanis Barraza, middleweight D’Mitrius Ballard is a -1100 favorite against Paul Valenzuela Jr., and featherweight Diego De La Hoya is a -1600 favorite against Jose Santos Gonzalez.

Full Card for Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado