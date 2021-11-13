Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez live stream: How to watch featherweight title bout online

The featherweight division gets the spotlight Saturday afternoon in Sheffield, England. IBF title-holder Kid Galahad will make his first defense since beating James Dickens three months ago. The 28-1 Galahad will face Kiko Martinez, who is 42-10-2 and coming off a September unanimous decision win over Jayro Duran.

The full card will air via live stream on DAZN. The main card starts at 2 p.m. ET. Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place in the 5 p.m. hour depending on the length of the main card.

Galahad is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -1600 while Martinez is a +850 underdog. The oddsmakers do not see this fight going the distance with not going the distance installed at -330. Galahad winning by KO, TKO, or DQ is listed at -300.

The card will feature three other title bouts, with two involving secondary titles and one involving major women’s titles. The latter involves Terri Harper putting her WBC and IBO junior lightweight titles on the line against Alycia Baumgardner. Harper is a -380 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Harper by decision victory is the favored outcome and is installed at -225.

Full Card for Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez