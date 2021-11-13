David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis live stream: How to watch super middleweight bout online

Saturday evening, Showtime will provide a spotlight for the next potential opponent for Canelo Álvarez. The super middleweight king has his choice of fights, but the WBC might decide that David Benavidez deserves the next shot at that title. Benavidez is the WBC’s No. 1 contender and will look to maintain that spot when he fights Kyrone Davis on Saturday.

The bout will air on Showtime and top a six-fight card that is mostly that fight and not much else. The main card gets going at 9 p.m. and the main event should start around the midnight hour.

Benavidez is a two-time super middleweight title holder, most recently winning it in September 2019 when he beat Anthony Dirrell via ninth-round TKO. He was subsequently stripped of the title when he tested positive for cocaine. He’s 24-0 and is a heavy favorite to beat Davis on Saturday. DraftKings Sportsbook has installed him as a -3000 favorite and the favored outcome is him winning by KO, TKO, or DQ at -550.

Full Card for David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis