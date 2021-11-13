Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado live stream: How to watch middleweight bout online

Middleweight Jaime Munguia is back in action on Saturday in Anaheim and looks to secure a big-time title shot. He’s facing Gabriel Rosado for the WBO Inter-Continental title. The full card for this even will air via live stream on DAZN. The main card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET and ring walks for the main event are expected right around midnight.

Munguia is making his second defense of the secondary title, but really he’s just biding his time until he can secure a shot at a top-level title. Ring Magazine ranks him sixth among middleweights and he is listed as the No. 1 contender for WBO champ Demetrius Andrade and WBC champ Jermall Charlo. Andrade is fighting Jason Quigley next weekend while Charlo has expressed in potentially moving up to 168 to fight Canelo Álvarez.

Regardless, Munguia has some business to take care of on Saturday night. He is installed as a -700 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Rosado is a +500 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced to -130. Munguia by KO/TKO/DQ is the favored winning method at -175.

Full Card for Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado