Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez fight time: What time will featherweight title bout start on November 13

Sheffield, England will be the site of a featherweight championship bout on Saturday as Kid Galahad makes his first defense of the IBF world title. He’ll face Kiko Martinez in his hometown, with ring walks expected sometime in the 5 p.m. ET hour. The main card starts at 2 p.m. and the whole event will air via live stream on DAZN.

Galahad claimed the title three months ago and is in the mix at the top of the featherweight rankings. Bad Left Hook ranks him fourth behind Emanuel Navarette, Gary Russell Jr., and Leo Santa Cruz, although Navarette likely will be removed from the rankings due to inactivity.

The 28-1 Galahad is a -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the 42-10-2 Martinez is a +850 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 7.5 with the over priced to -130. The favored outcome is Galahad by KO, TKO, or DQ at -300. Galahad has 17 KOs among his 28 wins.

Full Card for Kid Galahad vs. Kiko Martinez