What time will Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado fight start on November 13

Middleweight contender Jaime Munguia looks to continue his climb up the ladder on Saturday in Anaheim, California when he puts his WBO Inter-Continental title on the line against veteran Gabriel Rosado. The full card will air via live stream on DAZN. The main card gets underway at 9 p.m. ET and ring walks for the main event are expected right around midnight.

Munguia and Rosado each last fought in June on the same card. Munguia made his first title defense and forced Kamil Szeremeta to retire in the sixth round. Rosado beat Bektemir Melikuziev via third round knockout in a bit of an upset over the then 7-0 prospect.

Munguia is currently the sixth-ranked middleweight at Ring Magazine, but this fight is no gimme. Rosado proved he’s a tough out with his upset of Melikuziev, and he’s sure to give Munguia a tough fight. A win might be enough to get Munguia a title fight as the No. 1 contender to WBO champ Demetrius Andrade and WBC champ Jermall Charlo.

Full Card for Jaime Munguia vs. Gabriel Rosado