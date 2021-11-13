How to watch No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington State via live online stream

The Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars meet up in Week 11 at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. With all the drama surrounding the Cougars this season, they still sit just one game behind the Ducks in the Pac-12 North standings.

The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) have been winning, but not particularly convincingly in recent weeks. They let Washington hang around well into the fourth quarter last week and four of their last five games, including a loss to Stanford, have been decided by 10 points or less, two of which were just a three-point difference between the teams. Though Kayvon Thibodeaux and Noah Sewell should be able to contain whatever WSU throws their way on offense.

The Cougars (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) are performing admirably under interim head coach Jake Dickert. They’re 1-1 since he took over in the midst of Nick Rolovich’s firing and competed well against BYU in their two-point loss and earned a big win over Arizona State last week. But Oregon is a different animal compared to anything Dickert has seen so far in his breif time as head coach.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oregon is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -630 on the moneyline. That makes WSU a +450 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.