How to watch No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington State via live online stream

The Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars face off on Saturday, November 13th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin and Willkennedy5
NCAA Football: Oregon at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars meet up in Week 11 at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. With all the drama surrounding the Cougars this season, they still sit just one game behind the Ducks in the Pac-12 North standings.

The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) have been winning, but not particularly convincingly in recent weeks. They let Washington hang around well into the fourth quarter last week and four of their last five games, including a loss to Stanford, have been decided by 10 points or less, two of which were just a three-point difference between the teams. Though Kayvon Thibodeaux and Noah Sewell should be able to contain whatever WSU throws their way on offense.

The Cougars (5-4, 4-2 Pac-12) are performing admirably under interim head coach Jake Dickert. They’re 1-1 since he took over in the midst of Nick Rolovich’s firing and competed well against BYU in their two-point loss and earned a big win over Arizona State last week. But Oregon is a different animal compared to anything Dickert has seen so far in his breif time as head coach.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oregon is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -630 on the moneyline. That makes WSU a +450 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.

