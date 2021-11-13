How to watch No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Ole Miss via live online stream

The Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 11 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This contest will put one team firmly in control of second place in the SEC West.

The Aggies (7-2, 4-2 SEC) are the lone team in the nation to have toppled the mighty Crimson Tide. But outside of that, their season has been fine, if not spectacular. They lost to Arkansas and Mississippi State, who are both decent, but not great teams, though they have won four straight after that loss to the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) has been one of the most explosive offenses in the nation this season, scoring nearly 40 points per game behind Lane Kiffin and Heisman candidate QB Matt Corral. They’ve been in a bit of a funk over the last month though, losing two of their last six games with the offense failing to score more than 31 points in that span, with the exception of one game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas A&M is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes the Rebels a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.