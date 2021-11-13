How to watch Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt via live online stream

The Kentucky Wildcats and Vanderbilt Commodores meet up in Week 11 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Wildcats are looking to get back on track after losing two straight while Vandy is searching for its first league win since 2019.

Kentucky (6-3, 4-3 SEC) has lost two in a row after becoming one of the darlings of college football the month prior. Make no mistake, this is still a very good team, though. However, this is a type of game where you really see how a team responds. With their dreams of grandeur all but shattered after last week’s loss to Tennessee, will they still play hard against a Vanderbilt team that should get blown out of the water?

The Commodores (2-7, 0-5 SEC) have beaten two FBS teams this season with a combined three wins between them. Both games came down to a last-second field goal and they both came outside of the Power 5. Now beating Colorado State and UConn is something to be happy about if your Vanderbilt, those teams just don’t compare to even the second-worst SEC squad. Mizzou, who has been torched by virtually everybody in the league, beat Vandy by two scores a few weeks ago. First-year head coach Clark Lea has a long way to go to make this program competitive in the SEC.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kentucky is a 21.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1600 on the moneyline. That makes Vanderbilt a +900 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.