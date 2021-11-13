How to watch No. 15 Mississippi State vs. No. 17 Auburn via live online stream

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 11 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. A win here can clinch bowl eligibility for the Bulldogs, but realistically neither team has a shot to win the SEC West at this point.

Just one week after pulling a huge upset over Ole Miss, the Tigers (6-3, 3-2 SEC) looked helpless in a 20-3 road loss to Texas A&M. Though this game is at home and Auburn tends to fare much better in Jordan-Hare. They’ve lost just one game at home all season, and it was to Georgia... so that’s pretty understandable. Quarterback Bo Nix has also historically been much better at home than he is on the road, throwing 21 TDs and just two picks at home in his whole career, while he’s just 12 scores and 12 interceptions on the road.

Mississippi State (5-4, 3-3 SEC) is coming off a dramatic 3-point loss to Arkansas. This is a team that is tough to figure out. One weekend they look like they’re stumbling around the field, like in their loss to Memphis or comeback win over Louisiana Tech, but then the next they go out and dominate a team like Texas A&M or Kentucky.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Auburn is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Mississippi State a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.