No. 24 UConn vs. Coppin State live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 24 UConn Huskies were triumphant to open the new season earlier in the week and will look to improve to 2-0 when welcoming the Coppin State Golden Eagles to the XL Center on Saturday.

UConn (1-0) made light work of Central Connecticut State in its opener on Tuesday, hammering the Blue Devils for a 99-48 victory. Big man Adama Sonogo led the way with 20 points and five rebounds while RJ Cole followed him up with 15 and three. The Huskies forced 29 turnovers on the evening.

Coppin State will already be playing its fourth game of the season when stepping foot into the XL Center on Saturday. The team was pummeled 103-45 by Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday before traveling across town and getting smacked by DePaul 97-72 the following night. They played another contest at Rider on Friday night.

How to watch UConn vs. Coppin State

When: Saturday, November 13th p.m. ET

Where: XL Center, Hartford, CT

TV: FS2

Where to stream online: TBD

