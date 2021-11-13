No. 21 Maryland vs. Vermont live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 21 Maryland Terrapins have shot out to a 2-0 start to the season and will look to make it 3-0 when welcoming Vermont to the Xfinity Center on Saturday.

Maryland (2-0) notched its second win of the season on Thursday when taking down George Washington with a 71-64 victory. Center Qudus Wahab was absolutely dominant in the paint, putting up 18 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Daron Russell followed him up with 15 points and six boards.

Vermont (1-0) was able to start its regular season on the right foot on Thursday, powering past Northern Iowa for a 71-57 victory. The Catamounts were led by Ben Shungu, who had 19 points and seven boards.

How to watch Maryland vs. Vermont

When: Saturday, November 13th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: BTN+

Where to stream online: Fox Sports app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.