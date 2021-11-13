Dartmouth vs. Georgetown live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Georgetown Hoyas are set to make their season debut on Saturday when welcoming the Dartmouth Big Green to the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Georgetown is coming off a disjointed 2020-21 campaign where it finished below .500 in the regular season but made a surprise run to a Big East Tournament title. They were promptly ejected from the NCAA Tournament in a 96-73 first-round loss to Colorado. They’ll have a relatively young lineup this season, led by Big East preseason Freshman of the Year Aminu Mohammed.

Dartmouth (0-1) had a rough go of things in its season opener on Tuesday, falling 73-57 to Boston College. Only two players reached double-digits for the Big Green in the setback.

How to watch Dartmouth vs. Georgetown

When: Saturday, November 13th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

TV: FS1

Where to stream online: Fox Sports app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Georgetown -16

Total: 135.5

