No. 16 Arkansas vs. Gardner-Webb live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks will look for a 2-0 start when they host the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Saturday, November 13th at 3:00 p.m. ET from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Arkansas is coming off a 74-61 victory over Mercer to open the season on Tuesday night. The game was a bit closer than the scoreboard shows as the Razorbacks were actually trailing midway through the second half before pulling away late. JD Notae figures to take on a much larger role for Arkansas as he scored a game-high 30 points, knocking down 5 of 14 three-point attempts, and Au’Diese Toney scored 18 points with 11 rebounds.

Garder-Webb came up short in their first game of the season with a 64-58 loss to the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels on Wednesday night on the road. D’Maurian Williams scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way for Gardner-Webb. They will take on the Duke Blue Devils in their next game, so Gardner-Webb has a tough start to their season.

How to watch Gardner-Webb vs. Arkansas

When: Saturday, November 13th, 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

TV: TBD

Where to stream online: TBD

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -20.5

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Arkansas -20.5

The Razorbacks should come out with a much better performance than they did earlier this week. They are obviously a much more talented team, and Arkansas would not like this game to be as close as their season opener was. The Razorbacks will take a little time to gel as a team that is replacing a lot of production from last season’s breakout year, but they can get it done against Gardner-Webb with ease.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.