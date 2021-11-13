No. 12 Memphis vs. North Carolina Central live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 12 Memphis Tigers will be back in action at the FedEx Forum on Saturday and will look to improve to 2-0 on the season when playing host to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Memphis (1-0) had a smooth go of things in its season opener on Tuesday, walloping Tennessee Tech 89-65. Five-star phenom Emoni Bates acquitted himself nicely in his collegiate debut, putting up 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the victory. Both Jalen Duren and Lester Quinones added 15 points apiece in the win.

NC Central (0-1) came out on the losing end of its season opener on Tuesday, falling 70-60 to Richmond. Alex Caldwell delivered 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the loss.

How to watch Memphis vs. North Carolina Central

When: Saturday, November 13th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: N/A

Where to stream online: ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Memphis -28.5

Total: 137.5

The Pick

Memphis -28.5

The only thing keeping this from being bigger is Memphis’ historical inability to pull away from lesser teams. But UNCC is actually worse than Tennessee Tech, and the Tigers should put a ton of room up early.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.