Temple vs. USC live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The USC Trojans and Temple Owls will get their first true test of the year following easy season-opening victories when they meet on Saturday, November 13th at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

USC is 1-0 and blew out CSU-Northridge 89-49 on college basketball’s opening night on Tuesday. The Trojans were led by Boogie Ellis in his USC debut with 20 points on 9-of-11 field goals. Big man Isaiah Mobley finished with 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Drew Peterson scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Temple used a big second half to beat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-49. The Owls trailed a few minutes after halftime, but they went on a huge run to close it out. Temple was led by Khalif Battle, who is in his second season since transferring from the Buttler Bulldogs, with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Damian Dunn scored 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor.

How to watch Temple vs. USC

When: Saturday, November 13th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: N/A

Where to stream online: ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -6.5

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Temple +6.5

USC is the better team, but we’ll go against them on their cross-country trip. Battle is an all-conference type player, and he is in for a big season for the Owls, who have a few promising freshmen in addition to former Wisconsin Badgers player Tai Strickland. He scored 10 points and played well down the stretch of their last game. We’ll go with the Owls to cover this number at home.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.