Georgia vs. Cincinnati live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against inferior teams to open their season, and they will get their first tough matchup when they play on Saturday, November 13th from Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Georgia started off the 2021-22 season with a 1-0 record with a 58-51 victory over FIU on Tuesday night. Aaron Cook was the only Bulldogs player to score in double figures with 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting, but he also added eight assists and six rebounds. The Panthers led by as many as seven points before Georgia battled back.

Cincinnati kicked off the year with a 65-43 home win over Evansville on college basketball’s opening night. The Bearcats also had just one player score at least 10 points with Jeremiah Davenport, who scored 11 with eight rebounds, as 11 Cincinnati players finished with at least one point.

How to watch Georgia vs. Cincinnati

When: Saturday, November 13th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, OH

TV: N/A

Where to stream online: ESPN+

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Cincinnati -9.5

Total: 137

The Pick

Under 137

Plenty of signs point to a Bearcats victory, but 9.5 is too many points, so we’ll side with the under in this spot. Georgia is filled with freshmen and transfers, so they could struggle out of the gate especially offensively as we saw against FIU when they turned the ball over 15 times and did a lot of their damage from the free throw line.

