UNLV vs. California live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The California Bears got off to a rough start with a loss earlier this week, and they will look to get on track when they play the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels on Saturday, November 13th from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

California fell short in their season opener against UC San Diego 80-67 on Tuesday night. This was the first game the Tritons won against a Pac-12 opponent in program history after 12 chances. UC San Diego began transitioning to Division I in 2020. San Diego did plenty of damage from beyond the arc, and three-point shooting was a huge difference. Oklahoma Sooners and Charlotte 49ers transfer Jordan Shepherd scored a team-high 27 points on 9-of-20 shooting, and Andre Kelly scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

UNLV avoided a bad loss in a 64-58 win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night. Bryce Hamilton scored a game-high 22 points for the Runnin’ Rebels, though he shot just 8-of-25 including 1-of-9 from three-point range. Texas Longhorns transfer Royce Hamm Jr. had a monster game in his UNLV debut with 18 points and 17 rebounds in the victory.

How to watch UNLV vs. California

When: Saturday, November 13th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

TV: N/A

Where to stream online: Mountain West Network, Stadium

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UNLV -6.5

Total: 132.5

The Pick

UNLV -6.5

There’s a good chance California drops to 0-2 early in the season. The Bears were without five players dealing with injuries in their first game, and head coach Mark Fox said at least four of them will be unavailable on Saturday night. Cal could struggle early especially offensively as they need to replace last year’s leading scorer Matt Bradley, who transferred to the San Diego State Aztecs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.