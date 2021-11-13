No. 6 Michigan vs. Prairie View live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Michigan Wolverines are among the betting favorites to win a national championship this season, and they will host the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday, November 13th from Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Michigan opened their season with an 88-76 win over Buffalo at home Wednesday night. The Wolverines built a large early lead and were up by as many as 21 points, but the Bulls cut the deficit down to five points with 6 minutes left before Michigan pulled away. Hunter Dickinson had a big game with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor.

Prairie View has already played twice and was blown out in each matchup with a 19-point loss to Saint Mary’s followed by Thursday’s 92-76 loss to San Francisco. Jawaun Daniels was the team’s leading scorer in both games, and he went for 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting in the most recent matchup.

How to watch Michigan vs. Prairie View

When: Saturday, November 13th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington, DC

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to stream online: Fox Sports, FOX Sports app with BTN Subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan -23

Total: 145

The Pick

Over 145

Prairie View has allowed 87 and 92 points in their two games this season, and they will be tasked to try to stop a Michigan offense that ranks No. 4 in adjusted efficiency according to KenPom. The Wolverines did not play especially well on the defensive end against Buffalo, and the Panthers do not need to score a ton to hit the over because Michigan should have plenty of success offensively.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.