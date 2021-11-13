No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Texas live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

We’ll be treated to a late-night Top 5 showdown in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday as the No. 5 Texas Longhorns travel to Spokane, WA, to meet the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Gonzaga (1-0) had zero issues in its season opener on Tuesday, handling business in a 97-63 rout over Dixie State. Julian Strawther led the Bulldogs with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Chet Holmgren had a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Preseason Player of the Year candidate Drew Timme played just 20 minutes, putting up 11 points and four rebounds.

Texas (1-0) also cruised in its season opener, a 92-48 victory over Houston Baptist. Five different Longhorns reached double digits in scoring including Courtney Ramey, who led UT with 14 points.

How to watch Texas vs. Gonzaga

When: Saturday, November 13th, 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

TV: ESPN2

Where to stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Gonzaga -7.5

Total: 151

The Pick

Texas +8

It’s early enough in the season where both teams are figuring out their respective lineups and identities. Given the collective talent on the floor, this will be a tight, competitive matchup. Lean with the Longhorns to cover here.

