Troy vs. Butler live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The Butler Bulldogs have a quick turnaround for their game against the Troy Trojans on Saturday, November 13th from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Buffalo improved to 2-0 after beating Central Arkansas 85-53 on Friday night as the Bulldogs continue a busy start to the season. Through two games, freshman Jayden Taylor is the team’s leading scorer after going for 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor last night. Jair Bolden came off the bench to score 16, knocking down 4-of-7 shots from long range.

Troy has played just once to this point, and they began their season with a 104-42 win over Carver College on Tuesday night. Sixteen players took the floor for the Trojans, and each one of them finished with at least one made field goal. Desmond Williams led the way with 17 points and made five 3-pointers, and Zay Williams scored 13 points with eight rebounds.

How to watch Troy vs. Butler

When: Saturday, November 13th p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FS2

Where to stream online: Fox Sports app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Butler -13.5

Total: 131

The Pick

Butler -13.5

It’s tough to take much of anything away from Troy’s win over a Carver College team that is part of the National Christian College Athletic Association, but we’re going with Butler, which has been more battle tested this season. The Bulldogs didn’t beat any fantastic teams to start off the season, but they have much more momentum with a quick start to the year, while Troy could have some issues early on against a quality opponent.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.