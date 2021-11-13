No. 9 Duke vs. Campbell live stream: How and what to watch for college basketball matchup

The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils will once again be in action at home as part of the Duke Veterans Day Weekend Showcase on Saturday night when facing the Campbell Fighting Camels.

Duke downed Kentucky at the State Farm Champions Classic in New York City early in the week and returned back to Durham for its home opener against Army on Friday.

Campbell (2-0) opened the weekend showcase at Cameron Indoor Arena with a nailbiting 68-67 victory over Hartford. Ricky Clemons scored the go-ahead layup with roughly a minute left and the Camels managed lock down defensively to hang on for the win. Clemons led with 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

How to watch Campbell vs. Duke

When: Saturday, November 13th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where to stream online: ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

