How to watch No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Baylor via live online stream

The No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 12 Baylor Bears meet up in Week 11 at McLane Stadium in Waco. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Not only does this game have Big 12 title implications, but CFP ramifications as well for one of the squads.

The Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) probably hold the most unremarkable undefeated mark in the nation. While Cincinnati has struggled in recent weeks, it seems that OU is forced to survive a tight game week after week. They’ve looked a bit more consistent though since switching QB duties from Spencer Rattler to Caleb Williams after the Red River Showdown with Texas. He’s added a new dimension to the offense and has been extremely efficient passing the ball, throwing for 14 scores and just one pick in the three games he’s started. They’ve benefitted from a pretty weak schedule lately though and Baylor will probably be the best overall team the Sooners have faced this season.

Baylor (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) has been a bit of a surprise this season. One year removed from a 2-7 season, they’ve flipped the record on its head. One of the biggest reasons for that change is senior RB Abram Smith who already has over 1,000 yards rushing and 11 scores this season. But he’ll be tested against an OU defense giving up just 3.4 yards per carry.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Baylor a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.5.