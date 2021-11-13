How to watch No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. TCU via live online stream

The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 11 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. TCU is searching for bowl eligibility while the Cowboys are trying to keep pace with their in-state rival to stay near the top of the Big 12.

Oklahoma State (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) has dominated pretty much everybody since Big 12 play started outside of their three-point upset loss to Iowa State. Each of their wins has come by 8 points or more, with all but one coming by multiple scores. Surprisingly in the BIg 12, this team’s defense is the one winning games for it. They’re allowing just 16 points per game, which is ninth-best in the nation and they haven’t allowed more than 24 points in any game. On their current two-game win streak they’ve outscored their opponents 79-6.

TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) is in a weird position after firing longtime head coach Garry Patterson. They pulled a huge upset over Baylor in Jerry Kill’s first game as interim head coach. But overall as a team, they’ve struggled a ton this year. The defense is allowing an average of over 31 points per game while the offense is scoring around the same amount. But in the last three weeks the offense hasn’t been that productive, scoring an average of just 19.6 points per game.

Games between these two opponents tend to be close ones, with the last three being decided by seven points or less.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma State is a 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -490 on the moneyline. That makes TCU a +360 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.