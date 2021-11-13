How to watch No. 7 Michigan State vs. Maryland via live online stream

The Michigan State Spartans and Maryland Terrapins meet up in Week 11 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Michigan Sate will look to get back to their winning ways after suffering their first loss of the season.

The Spartans (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) is certainly not out of the College Football Playoff picture despite last week’s defeat to the Purdue Boilermakers, but Michigan State will need to take care of business with the Ohio State Buckeyes up next. Maryland (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) lost four of their last five games despite starting off the season with a 4-0 record that included a pair of Power 5 wins.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan State is a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -510 on the moneyline. That makes Maryland a +375 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.