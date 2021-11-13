How to watch No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern via live online stream

The Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats meet up in Week 11 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Wisconsin will go for their sixth consecutive win as they are in the driver’s seat to win the Big Ten West after a slow start to the first month of the season.

Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) is in a four-way tie at the top of the division with a defense that ranks No. 1 in yards per play against FBS opponents and an offense that has improved in all areas during this run. Northwestern (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) will look to avoid their fourth consecutive loss and scored more than 14 points just once in their last five games.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wisconsin is a 24-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2500 on the moneyline. That makes Northwestern a +1200 underdog, with the point total set at 41.