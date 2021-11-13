 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Miami vs. Florida State via live online stream

The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles face off Saturday, November 13th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Miami at Pittsburgh Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 11 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Miami will look for their fourth straight victory as they travel to play a Florida State team coming off consecutive losses.

Miami (5-4, 3-2 ACC) has played well recently, which may have saved Manny Diaz’s job for the moment, as Tyler Van Dyke has emerged as a very talented freshman quarterback. Florida State (3-6, 2-4 ACC) was shorthanded in their last time out in a 28-14 loss to the NC State Wolfpack as plenty of players were held out with flu-like symptoms, so we’ll see if everybody will be healthy enough to return to play their in-state conference rival.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -130 on the moneyline. That makes Florida State a +110 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.

