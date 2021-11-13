How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State via live online stream

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 11 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. No, not that Manhattan. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. WVU is fighting to stay out of the basement in the Big 12 while Kansas State could keep their hopes alive for a Big 12 title game berth.

The Mountaineers (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) have been struggling this season. They haven’t been able to move the ball much on the ground despite an NFL talent at running back in Leddie Brown. They lead the conference in passing yards, though. But that doesn’t always equal big plays or long drives, as QB Jarret Doege has a league-high eight picks. They did pull a big upset two weeks ago over Iowa State, so their confidence could be riding high at the moment despite a loss to Oklahoma State last week.

Kansas State (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) is in the midst of a three-game winning streak, which matches their longest of the season. Those three wins came against the three bottom teams in the conference, but it still is no doubt helping the Wildcats confidence, especially with the fourth-worst team in the standings coming to town this week. But the Mountaineers have owned this matchup recently, winning each year dating back to 2016 including a 27 point win last season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Wildcats are a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -230 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +190 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.