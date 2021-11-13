How to watch No. 6 Michigan vs. Penn State via live online stream

The Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions meet up in Week 11 at Beaver Stadium in State College. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. it’s too little too late for Penn State, but they could play spoiler to any hopes Michigan has in winning the East.

Michigan (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) bounced back last week with a dominating win over Indiana. The biggest question mark the Wolverines faced for the majority of the season was if they had the ability to throw the ball downfield. Their potent running game carried them most of the year, but in their close loss to Michigan State Cade McNamara tossed for nearly 400 yards and two scores. So they proved they’re a well-rounded team when they need to be.

Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a big win over Maryland. The biggest shock in that period was a 9 OT loss to Illinois at home. They’ve been a head-scratching team this season, losing to a team like the Illini and then the very next week holding Ohio State very close in the Horseshoe. The Wolverines have lost the last two games at Penn State in this series.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes Penn State a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.