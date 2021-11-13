 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch sprint qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday online

We go over how you can watch the sprint race portion of F1 qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
General view taken during a free practice at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, or Interlagos racetrack, in Sao Paulo, on November 12, 2021, ahead of Brazil’s Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend and Saturday brings a second day of qualifying. The starting grid for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix will be determined by way of a 100-kilometer sprint race. The 20 drivers will race 24 laps starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The order for the sprint was determine by traditional qualifying on Friday. Lewis Hamilton led all three stages and cruised to the pole position. It is worth noting, however, that Hamilton will take a five-spot grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

This is the third and final time this season we’ll see the sprint race. Most of the time, qualifying is a one-hour session on Saturday, and that’s it. Regardless of how Saturday’s sprint race runs, we can expect Hamilton and Max Verstappen to be in the hunt on Sunday as the Brazilian Grand Prix comes to a close.

How to watch Saturday’s sprint race for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, November 13
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNews
Live stream: WatchESPN

Starting grid

2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, starting grid for Saturday sprint

Pos Driver Car No.
Pos Driver Car No.
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
4 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
5 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
6 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
7 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
8 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
9 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
10 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
11 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
13 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
17 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63
19 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
20 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9

More From DraftKings Nation