F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch sprint qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday online

Formula One is in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend and Saturday brings a second day of qualifying. The starting grid for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix will be determined by way of a 100-kilometer sprint race. The 20 drivers will race 24 laps starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
The order for the sprint was determine by traditional qualifying on Friday. Lewis Hamilton led all three stages and cruised to the pole position. It is worth noting, however, that Hamilton will take a five-spot grid penalty for Sunday’s race.
This is the third and final time this season we’ll see the sprint race. Most of the time, qualifying is a one-hour session on Saturday, and that’s it. Regardless of how Saturday’s sprint race runs, we can expect Hamilton and Max Verstappen to be in the hunt on Sunday as the Brazilian Grand Prix comes to a close.
How to watch Saturday’s sprint race for the Brazilian Grand Prix
Date: Saturday, November 13
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNews
Live stream: WatchESPN
Starting grid
2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, starting grid for Saturday sprint
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|No.
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|44
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|33
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
|77
|4
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|10
|6
|Carlos Sainz, Jr.
|Scuderia Ferrari
|55
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|16
|8
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|5
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
|22
|14
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|7
|15
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
|99
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
|18
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|6
|18
|George Russell
|Williams Racing
|63
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|47
|20
|Nikita Mazepin
|Uralkali Haas F1 Team
|9