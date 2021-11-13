F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch sprint qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday online

Formula One is in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend and Saturday brings a second day of qualifying. The starting grid for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix will be determined by way of a 100-kilometer sprint race. The 20 drivers will race 24 laps starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The order for the sprint was determine by traditional qualifying on Friday. Lewis Hamilton led all three stages and cruised to the pole position. It is worth noting, however, that Hamilton will take a five-spot grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

This is the third and final time this season we’ll see the sprint race. Most of the time, qualifying is a one-hour session on Saturday, and that’s it. Regardless of how Saturday’s sprint race runs, we can expect Hamilton and Max Verstappen to be in the hunt on Sunday as the Brazilian Grand Prix comes to a close.

How to watch Saturday’s sprint race for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, November 13

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNews

Live stream: WatchESPN

Starting grid