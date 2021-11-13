How to watch No. 2 Alabama vs. New Mexico State via live online stream

The Alabama Crimson Tide and New Mexico State Aggies meet up in Week 11 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Alabama survived a scare last weekend, but they should be okay on Saturday favored by one of the highest point spreads you’ll ever see.

A single loss could be devastating to the College Football Playoff hopes for Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC), and the LSU Tigers had chances to pull off a huge upset over the Crimson Tide last week as Nick Saban’s bunch looks beatable down the stretch. New Mexico State (1-8) is in the running for the worst team of the 130 FBS programs in 2021, and their lone victory came in Week 4 against South Carolina State, an FCS opponent.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 51.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are unavailable, with the point total set at 67.