How to watch No. 4 Ohio State vs. Purdue via live online stream

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Purdue Boilermakers meet up in Week 11 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Buckeyes will enter as three-touchdown favorites, but nobody ranked inside the top five should ever overlook Purdue.

Ohio State (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten) has the No. 1 ranked offense in yards per play against FBS opponents with a loaded wide receiver room. With leading receiver Garrett Wilson out last weekend, Jaxon Smith-Njigba stepped up with a monster game and caught 15 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown. Purdue (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) has beaten a pair of top-three teams this season with victories over the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan State Spartans, but Saturday’s game will be their toughest test of the year by far.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Purdue a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.