How to watch No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Virginia via live online stream

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Virginia Cavaliers meet up in Week 11 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Notre Dame will look for their fifth consecutive win on Saturday against a Virginia team coming off a bye.

Despite a top-10 ranking, it’s difficult to see a realistic path for Notre Dame (8-1) to reach the College Football Playoff, and it’s possible the lack of a conference championship could hurt the Fighting Irish this season. Virginia (6-3, 4-2 ACC) is still in the mix for a spot in the ACC Championship Game looking ahead to a huge matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers next weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Notre Dame is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -260 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia a +210 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.