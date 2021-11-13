How to watch No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee via live online stream

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 11 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Georgia has been the only program that has dominated in just about every game this season as Tennessee is coming off the first big win of the Josh Heupel era.

Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) has won every game by at least 17 points aside from their season-opening victory over the Clemson Tigers with the most talented defense in the country. Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) should be happy with Year 1 with their new head coach as they earned an impressive win on the road over a ranked Kentucky Wildcats team last week as the Volunteers continue to play well offensively.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Tennessee a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.