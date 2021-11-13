How to watch No. 22 San Diego State vs. Nevada via live online stream

The #22 San Diego State Aztecs and Nevada Wolfpack meet up in Week 11 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Wolfpack are looking to take down the top dogs in the Mountain West’s West division as the Aztecs look to stay ranked in the Top-25.

The Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West) have won two games in a row and are playing the biggest game of the rest of their season this weekend. Quarterback Carson Strong threw the ball 54 times in the team’s last game and totaled 314 yards passing. The Aztecs (8-1, 4-1 Mountain West) got back into the win column last weekend after suffering their first loss of the season two weeks ago. Last weekend the Aztec offense struggled to get going as quarterback Lucas Johnson only threw for 99 yards and running back Greg Bell only ran for 77.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

San Diego State is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Nevada a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.