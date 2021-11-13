How to watch No. 16 NC State vs. No. 12 Wake Forest via live online stream

The North Carolina State Wolfpack and Wake Forest Demon Deacons meet up in Week 11 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. Wake Forest remains the leader of the ACC Atlantic, but NC State could take control in Saturday’s big divisional matchup.

Wake Forest (8-1, 5-0 ACC) lost their first game in last week’s 58-55 game against the North Carolina Tar Heels but in a unique twist, that was considered a non-conference matchup, so the Demon Deacons are still unbeaten in ACC play. NC State (7-2, 4-1 ACC) is just a game out of the division lead as they get ready for their second consecutive road contest looking for their third straight win.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wake Forest is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes NC State a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.5.