How to watch Minnesota vs. No. 20 Iowa via live online stream

The Minnesota Gophers and Iowa Hawkeyes meet up in Week 11 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Both programs are part of a four-way tie for first place at the top of the Big Ten West, and a loss would make it extremely unlikely to get back into the mix.

Minnesota (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) made a surprise appearance in the initial College Football Playoff rankings at No. 20 and followed that up by going scoreless for the first 55 minutes of a 14-6 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) will look to a new starting quarterback as Alex Padilla replaced Spencer Petras in last week’s win over Northwestern and completed 18 of 28 passes for 172 yards without a touchdown or interception.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Minnesota a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 37.5.