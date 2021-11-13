How to watch Hawai’i vs. UNLV via live online stream

The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors and UNLV Rebels meet up in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum PPV. Both of these teams are in the bottom of the Mountain West’s West division with Hawai’i playing for potential bowl eligibility and UNLV playing for ... pride?

The Rainbow Warriors (4-6, 1-4 Mountain West) have lost two games in a row and need a win to hopefully play in a bowl game. Sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro needs to improve his accuracy in this game as he has an interception in his last three games. The Rebels (1-8, 1-4 Mountain West) got into the win column last week after losing their first eight games of the year. Sophomore wide receiver Kyle Williams led the way with seven receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown, his second endzone trip in the last two games.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Spectrum Sports online if you aren’t on the islands of Hawai’i.

Hawaii is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -160 on the moneyline. That makes UNLV a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.