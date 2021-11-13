 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico via live online stream

The Fresno State Bulldogs and New Mexico Lobos face off Saturday, November 13th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs and New Mexico Lobos meet up in Week 11 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Stadium. This Mountain West contest is going to feature the Bulldogs who are trying to stay ranked while the Lobos are rebounding from a surprise loss.

The Lobos (3-6, 1-4 Mountain West) are coming off a loss to the UNLV Rebels which marked the Rebels' first win of the season. The Lobos have to win out to be bowl eligible this season. The Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2 Mountain West) are coming off a loss to Boise State. Quarterback Jake Haener had a decent game with 279 yards and two touchdowns, but his three interceptions consistently halted his team’s momentum.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchStadium.com.

Fresno State is a 24.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3000 on the moneyline. That makes New Mexico a +1300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.

