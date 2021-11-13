Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt picks and best bets for Week 11

The Kentucky Wildcats got off to a hot start to the 2021 season at 6-0, but they will look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Vanderbilt Commodores, who have also seen their struggles. In the first year of a major rebuild, Vanderbilt is the lone winless team in the SEC, and they will look to avoid their fifth straight loss as home underdogs on Saturday night.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kentucky: 51 overall, 55 offense, 48 defense

Vanderbilt: 118 overall, 120 offense, 1125 defense

Injury update

Kentucky

LB Jordan Wright - Questionable (ankle)

Vanderbilt

OL Michael Warden - Questionable (ankle)

QB Ken Seals - Questionable (finger)

DB De’Rickey Wright - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Ben Cox - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kentucky: 6-3 ATS

Vanderbilt: 3-6 ATS

Total

Kentucky: Over 6-3

Vanderbilt: Over 4-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Kentucky: 26 overall, 32 offense, 21 defense

Vanderbilt: 58 overall, 61 offense, 45 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kentucky -21.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -1600, Vanderbilt +900

Opening line: Kentucky -19

Opening total: 52.5

Weather

50 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 3% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 52.5

Vanderbilt is coming out of a bye week, so we should see an inspired effort from the Commodores out of the break at home. Kentucky is coming out of a game in which they allowed 45 points, and that should be corrected immediately with Mark Stoops being a defensive-minded head coach. We’ll side with the under on Saturday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.