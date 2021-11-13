No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Ole Miss picks and best bets for Week 11

The Saturday night college football brings us a battle of two teams trying to stay alive in the SEC West race as the No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies travel to Oxford, MS, to meet the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) has rattled off four straight wins and its latest came in the form of a 20-3 smothering of Auburn last Saturday. The Aggies held the Tigers to just 226 yards of total offense in the matchup and the lone touchdown of the game came in the form of a Michael Clemons scoop-n-score touchdown off a strip sack of Bo Nix.

Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) prevailed in the Hugh Freeze Bowl last Saturday, triumphing over its former head coach and Liberty for a 27-14 victory. Quarterback Matt Corral had a fine day offensively but the star was explosive running back Jerrion Ealy, who took 10 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the Rebel defense picked off rising NFL Draft prospect Malik Willis three times, two of them claimed by AJ Finley.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Texas A&M: 6th overall, 26th offense, 5th defense

Ole Miss: 17th overall, 5th offense, 57th defense

Injury update

Texas A&M

DB Brian Williams Out indefinitely - Undisclosed

DB Keldrick Carper Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Chase Lane Questionable - Leg

Ole Miss

DL Sam Williams Questionable - Hip

WR Dontario Drummond Questionable - Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas A&M: 6-3 ATS

Ole Miss: 5-3-1 ATS

Total

Texas A&M: Over 3-6

Ole Miss: Over 3-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas A&M: 11th overall, 10th offense, 8th defense

Ole Miss: 22nd overall, 20th offense, 33rd defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -3

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -135, Ole Miss +115

Opening line: Texas A&M -1

Opening total: 55

Weather

37 degrees, Clear

The Pick

Over 57.5

A&M doesn’t have the most aesthetically pleasing offense but it’s still managing to put up points on the board. The Aggies have scored 35+ in three of their last four ballgames and with the Ole Miss offense on the other sideline, both can combine to easily push the over here.

